NATO to pay more attention to its own nuclear potential — Rutte

BERLIN, November 8. /TASS/. NATO intends to place greater emphasis on the power of its own nuclear potential in the future in order to convincingly deter potential adversaries, the alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

"It is important to talk more with our societies about nuclear deterrence to help them understand how it contributes to our common security," he said. In his opinion, in light of "dangerous and blunt nuclear rhetoric," NATO citizens should understand that "there is no reason to panic" and that the alliance has sufficient capabilities in this area.

"NATO's nuclear deterrence is the perfect guarantee of our security," Rutte emphasized. He added that it must remain "credible, reliable, and effective." At the same time, the NATO chief noted that "a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought." Commenting on the alliance's annual Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence drills held in October, Rutte said they sent a clear signal to all adversaries that NATO can and will defend its partners against all threats.

At a meeting with the Russian Security Council on November 5, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the special services, and civil agencies to gather and analyze additional information and "submit coordinated proposals on the possible start of preparations for nuclear weapons testing." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a TASS correspondent that the president did not instruct them to begin preparations for tests; rather, he "instructed them to study the advisability of beginning preparations for such tests."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether this included the detonation of nuclear warheads.