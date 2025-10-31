Lukashenko says guided by his people’s interests in 'big deal' talks with US

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized that his actions are firmly rooted in the interests of his people during negotiations with the United States.

"I tell the Americans: do see my point. Trump, I say, behaves similarly. According to US representatives Trump is willing to meet and shake hands over a significant deal. God bless you! But what exactly is a 'significant deal'? It’s when we do what they want, and they do what we want – that, to me, is a true big deal. I say: 'We are ready, but we must also protect our own interests,'" Lukashenko stated, as quoted by BelTA.

He continued, "Yes, we may not be the United States of America, but I am the president of Belarus. For me, the Belarusian people are the most proud, the largest, and the most majestic. I serve as the leader of this nation, guided by that conviction."