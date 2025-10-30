APEC Summit opens in South Korean city of Gyeongju

GYEONGJU /South Korea/, October 31. /TASS/. The two-day summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) opens on Friday in the South Korean city of Gyeongju. Delegates from 19 member states and two regional economies of the organization, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, are expected to discuss international trade, artificial intelligence, digital development, demographic challenges, and other global issues.

The meeting, divided into two days and two sessions, is expected to conclude with the adoption of a joint declaration. Earlier this week, Gyeongju hosted the beginning of APEC Leaders’ Week, which included the final meeting of senior officials, the APEC ministerial meeting, and the APEC Business Summit attended by executives of major Western corporations.

According to the South Korean organizers, a total of 15 countries have been or will be represented at various APEC events at the highest level. The list includes US President Donald Trump, who delivered a speech at one of the gatherings on Wednesday but departed the country before the official summit began. On the sidelines of the forum, a US-China summit was also held. Six other APEC members are represented by deputy prime ministers or ministers.