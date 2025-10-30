LONDON, October 30. /TASS/. Ukraine will need about $389 billion in financing and weapons over the next four years to arm its army and support its economy, The Economist reported.

According to the magazine, this is nearly double the $206 billion Kiev has received since February 2022, with the United States contributing approximately $133 billion. The Economist pointed out that, given the current US administration's skepticism about financial aid to Ukraine, the remaining NATO members will mainly have to bear these costs and increase their spending on this item from 0.2% to 0.4% of their GDP.

"Whether Europe rises to this challenge will be a test of its aspirations to ‘strategic autonomy'," meaning that it can act in its own foreign policy interests without relying on America or China, the article said.

The Russian side has repeatedly noted that supplying the Kiev regime with weapons only prolongs the conflict.