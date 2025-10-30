BUENOS AIRES, October 30. /TASS/. Three Argentinian mercenaries were killed two months after joining the Ukrainian army in the Sumy Region, the Clarin newspaper reported.

Ariel Achor, 25, Mariano Franco, 47, and Jose Gallardo, 53, were killed during their first assault near Sumy. Three more Argentine mercenaries participated in the attack, two of them were seriously injured.

Earlier, Russian law enforcement agencies said that citizens of Latin America, Poland, Great Britain, Canada and the United States are most often found among the mercenaries in the Ukrainian army.