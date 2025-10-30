Israel grossly violates Lebanon's sovereignty by invading Blida — peacekeepers

BEIRUT, October 30. /TASS/. The command of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has expressed deep concern over the Israeli military incursion into the city of Blida, which resulted in the death of a municipal employee.

"Such Israeli action north of the Blue Line represents a blatant violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty," the UNIFIL press office said in a statement.

The peacekeeping mission called on all parties to respect the ceasefire in line with the truce agreement of November 27, 2024, and emphasized the importance of the Lebanese state extending its authority throughout the entire country.

On Thursday, Lebanese army units entered Blida, which had come under Israeli attack. According to a statement from the army press service, the Lebanese Armed Forces command is working closely with UN peacekeepers. In the afternoon, soldiers began building earthen fortifications in the area and sealed openings in wire barriers that had been installed during the Israeli commando raid on Blida.

Earlier, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal and instructed him to "ensure the repulsion of Israeli attacks on the liberated southern territories, as well as the protection of civilians."