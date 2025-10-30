LUGANSK, October 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army may stage provocations as journalists work in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and in Krasnoarmeysk (known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where Ukrainian troops remain encircled, Finnish journalist, geopolitical analyst, and editor-in-chief of the international news agency MV-Lehti Janus Putkonen told TASS.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Armed Forces were ready to allow media representatives — including Ukrainian and foreign journalists — into the areas where enemy troops are surrounded and to temporarily suspend hostilities there, so reporters could visit Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk, assess the situation firsthand, speak with Ukrainian servicemen, and then leave.

"Those journalists who get the chance to visit the encircled settlements will witness something truly significant and historic," Putkonen said. "Unfortunately, genuine journalism has become rare in the West. Western reporters who accept this invitation must understand that they may become targets of future Ukrainian provocations. The Kiev regime spares no one in its attempts to blame Russia. In this case, it could mean an attack on journalists during the ceasefire — a clear provocation," he warned.

The analyst pointed out that, so far, Ukrainian and Western media have not reacted to Putin’s proposal. However, he emphasized that the Russian president has already "taken an important step, demonstrating that Russia is not waging a total war and is not dehumanizing its enemy."