Hungary to seek waivers from US sanctions targeting Russian energy firms — PM office

BUDAPEST, October 30. /TASS/. Hungary is going to seek waivers from US sanctions imposed on Russian companies that disrupt Russian oil and gas supplies to Central European countries, Gergely Gulyas, head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Office, said at a briefing.

He confirmed that European energy security is among the issues on the agenda of the upcoming meeting in Washington on November 7 between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump.

Gulyas reiterated that Hungary is a landlocked country and cannot meet its energy needs without pipeline supplies from Russia. He expressed hope that the Trump administration will understand Hungary's situation. Budapest aims to "obtain some kind of waiver from US sanctions so that Russian natural gas and crude oil supplies can continue," he said.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Rosneft, Lukoil, and 34 subsidiaries of these companies in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will take full effect on November 21. The United States believes the restrictions are intended to put pressure on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Orban acknowledged that new US sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies could harm the interests of Hungary, which continues to receive the bulk of its energy supplies from Russia under long-term contracts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions will not significantly impact the country's "economic well-being." He also noted that with such actions, the US administration is damaging bilateral relations.