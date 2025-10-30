Trump announces plans to visit China in April 2026

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced his intention to visit China in April 2026, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s reciprocal visit to the United States scheduled to take place afterwards.

"That's another thing. We [Donald Trump and Xi Jinping] agreed. I'll be going to China in April, and [Xi Jinping] he'll be coming here sometime after that, whether it's in Florida, Palm Beach or Washington, D.C.," the president told reporters from the White House press pool aboard Air Force One following his meeting with the Chinese leader.

The US president emphasized that the discussions with his Chinese counterpart in Busan, South Korea, "was a good meeting for two very large, powerful countries." "That's the way we should get along with a large, powerful country," he added.

The bilateral talks between Xi Jinping and Trump lasted one hour and forty minutes. At the start of the meeting, Xi Jinping called for continued progress in US-China relations and emphasized that Chinese and US negotiators had reached a fundamental agreement on resolving critical trade and economic disputes.

Prior to this encounter, Trump and Xi Jinping last met in 2019 during the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.