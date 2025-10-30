Trump says China agrees to uninterrupted continuation of rare earth element supplies

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that China had agreed to continue supplying rare earth elements (REEs) without hindrance.

"China has agreed to continue the flow of rare earth, critical minerals, magnets, etc., openly and freely," Trump wrote on the Truth Social network.

On October 9, the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China published two documents tightening control over the export of rare earth elements and related technologies. On October 10, Trump stated that the United States would impose an additional 100% tariffs on products from China, as well as export control measures on software, starting November 1 or earlier. Furthermore, he warned of possible restrictions on the supply of other goods to China, primarily aircraft parts.