Idea of journalists visiting encircled troops shows Russia’s pursuit of truth — expert

LUGANSK, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal that media workers visit Ukrainian troops encircled in Kupyansk, Kharkov Region, and Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine), Donetsk People’s Republic, demonstrates Moscow’s resolve and pursuit of truth, said Janus Putkonen, Finnish journalist, geopolitical analyst, and editor-in-chief of the MV-Lehti international news agency.

Putin stated earlier that the Russian Armed Forces were prepared to allow media workers, including Ukrainian and foreign journalists, to visit the areas in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeisk where enemy forces had been encircled, even suspending military operations to let journalists enter the cities, witness the situation firsthand, speak with Ukrainian service members, and depart.

"Russia demonstrates its willingness to declare a ceasefire as soon as there is a solid reason to do that. Russia’s ability to ensure a ceasefire like that indicates a high level of discipline among soldiers and commanders. I find Putin’s proposal, aimed at demonstrating strength and a pursuit of truth, to be brilliant. In the West, no one tells the truth about the dire situation of Ukrainian troops in Donbass, so a proposal like this - to see and tell the truth - has a clear foundation. The initiative is extremely important. Not only people in the West, but also the Ukrainians deserve to know the truth about the situation on the ground," he pointed out.

Putkonen noted that the offer of a ceasefire for those areas "demonstrates Russia’s strength and determination," indicating Moscow’s wish to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.