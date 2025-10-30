China faithfully honors moratorium on nuclear testing — embassy in US

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. Beijing has faithfully honored its moratorium on nuclear testing, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, told TASS, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s remarks about resuming nuclear tests

"China has faithfully honored its moratorium on nuclear testing. We will work with all parties to uphold the authority of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty·CTBT and safeguard the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime," the diplomat emphasized.

According to him, "as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible nuclear-weapon state, China is committed to peaceful development and follows a policy of ‘no first use’ of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy that focuses on self-defense."

"China always keeps its nuclear strength at the minimum level required by national security," the US Embassy spokesperson added.

Trump wrote earlier on the Truth Social platform that he had instructed the US Department of War to start testing nuclear weapons. The White House, the US Department of State and the Pentagon have not yet responded to TASS’ requests to comment.