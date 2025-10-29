Meeting between Russian, US lawmakers in works, venue to be agreed upon — congresswoman

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian and US lawmakers is being prepared, with the venue to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels, congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (Republican, Florida) told TASS.

"I will lead a delegation of members of Congress to meet with the Russian Duma, and we are currently coordinating through diplomatic channels to determine the location of this meeting," Luna announced.

On October 25, she held a meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries.