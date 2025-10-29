Hamas, Israel intend to comply with ceasefire — Qatari PM

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas and Israel intend to comply with the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

According to the official, the recent ceasefire violation was expected.

Al Thani pointed out that "both parties acknowledge that the ceasefire should hold, and they should stick to the agreement." "We've been engaging with both parties in a very intensive way in order to ensure that the ceasefire holds. And the US engagement, of course, was key in that. I believe that what happened yesterday was a violation [of the ceasefire], and we were expecting this violation, [and] a response," he said in New York, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations.