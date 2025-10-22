Zelensky does not seem independent politician, he follows EU instructions — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s coming to the United States accompanied by European politicians shows that he cannot make decisions about the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine independently, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said.

During an interview with conservative TV channel One America News, he was asked whether Zelensky had become a more independent figure or whether he was still forced to follow the instructions of the European Union leadership. "His appearance in the United States in the company of European leaders, shows that he probably cannot make decisions on his own," Szijjarto, now on a visit to Washington, replied.

Many European politicians, he said, are not interested in a new meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and are trying to obstruct it.

"This is happening for two reasons," he said.

First, the Russian-American summit in Budapest will show that it is not Hungary that is isolated, as some claim, but the European Union, which is not participating in the negotiations. Secondly, some EU politicians openly advocate the continuation of military operations in Ukraine, Szijjarto explained.

In his opinion, these people are still preventing Trump from negotiating with Russia on the Ukrainian settlement.

"If European politicians had not hindered his peace efforts, peace could have returned to Central and Eastern Europe. Unfortunately, Western European politicians are not interested in peace. They make decisions that further deepen the conflict and create a serious risk of escalation," Szijjarto said.

On October 16, Trump said that he and Putin had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparing a new meeting of the leaders in the Hungarian capital. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit. The date has not yet been set.