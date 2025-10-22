Hungary says not to veto 19th package of anti-Russia sanctions, its interests not violated

NEW YORK, October 22. /TASS/. Hungary will not veto the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as those measures do not violate the republic’s national interests, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"We don’t veto the package because we understand that our core national interests are not being violated," he told Bloomberg News.

The minister added though that "sanctions have not been successful."

According to Bloomberg, EU leaders are expected to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia at a summit on October 23 after resolving differences with Slovakia. The new package of sanctions will include trade restrictions against companies from China and India, as well as a ban on the export of goods to Russia that could be used in the military industry worth over 40 bln euro, including minerals, ceramics, and rubber. Moreover, the EU plans to blacklist over 100 tankers.