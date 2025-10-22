Hungary continues preparations for Putin-Trump meting in Budapest — PM

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Hungary continues preparations for a Budapest meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, the central European nation’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Preparations for a peace summit continue. The date hasn’t been set yet. We will organize it when the time comes," he wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

US President Donald Trump announced following his October 16 phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov stated that Moscow and Washington would immediately start preparations for another summit, which could be held in the Hungarian capital. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban handed down instructions to set up an organizational committee to prepare for the summit.