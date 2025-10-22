Tokayev's upcoming visit to Russia aims to boost cooperation

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The November 12 visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia is intended to give an additional powerful impetus to cooperation between the two nations, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We are currently paying special attention to preparations for the upcoming visit of our head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Russian Federation. This state visit is expected to give an additional powerful impetus to the entire range of cooperation, just like the visit of [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to Kazakhstan a year earlier," Kosherbayev said.

"During the talks, a substantive exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, including on the international and regional agenda."