Sandu's party single-handedly secures majority in Moldova's parliament

CHISINAU, October 22. /TASS/. The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), founded by President Maia Sandu, has announced the creation of a parliamentary majority in Moldova's new legislature.

"We are pleased to confirm the establishment of a parliamentary majority in the 12th parliament, comprising 55 deputies from the PAS faction," stated faction leader Doina Gherman.

At the constituent assembly, six factions were formed, including the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (17 deputies), the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova (8 deputies), the Alternative Bloc (8 deputies), Our Party (6 deputies), and Democracy at Home (6 deputies). Vasile Tarelev, head of the Future of Moldova party, announced his intention to remain an independent MP. All of these factions voiced their opposition to PAS.

Notably, the large opposition bloc Victory, along with several other parties, was disqualified from participating in these elections. The opposition has accused authorities of electoral fraud, citing violations such as misuse of administrative resources, illegal campaigning, and breaches in election funding and organization. OSCE observers also reported instances of administrative resource abuse. However, Moldovan courts concluded that these violations did not materially affect the election outcomes.