PARIS, October 22. /TASS/. The European Union supplied to the Kiev regime approximately 1.6 million large-caliber artillery munitions in 2025, having increased its own production from 300,000 artillery shells in 2022 to 2 million in 2025, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament session in Strasbourg.

"The Act in Support of Ammunition Production, or ASAP, was instrumental to increasing the production of artillery shells from 300,000 in 2023 to 2 million planned this year," he noted.

"In addition, approximately 80% of the two million rounds of large-caliber ammunition pledged for Ukraine have been delivered, reflecting strong progress towards our 2025 goal," the commissioner emphasized.