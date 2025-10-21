US believes Turkey's role in peacekeeping force in Gaza to be constructive — Vance

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. The US administration will not impose the composition of the international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip on Israel, but Turkey's participation in this mission would be good, US Vice President JD Vance.

"We're not going to force anything on our Israeli friends when it comes to foreign troops on their soil, but we do think that there's a constructive role for the Turks to play, and frankly, they've already played a very constructive role," he told a news conference.

Vance also called on all sides to focus on the future of the Palestinian enclave, rather than on the past of the conflict and the contradictions it has created between different countries.

Earlier, Hurriyet newspaper reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hatching plans to disrupt the Gaza peace plan to return to negotiating a ceasefire, but implement new agreements without Turkey. It also said Israel would insist that the Turkish military not join the international stabilization force.

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza. The 20-point document provides, in particular, for the introduction of temporary external control in the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. On October 9, Trump said Israel and the Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan.

On October 13, a peace summit convened on the occasion of the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement. According to al-Sisi's office, the summit participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump's plan to resolve the conflict, including governance, infrastructure rehabilitation and a political settlement.