Trump’s plans to meet with Putin came as surprise for Zelensky, arriving in US — Axios

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s announcement about his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they agreed to meet in Hungary, came as a surprise for Vladimir Zelensky, who has just arrived in Washington, the Axios news portal wrote.

The article says that Zelensky, who arrived in Washington on Thursday afternoon, has been very optimistic in recent days about his planned meeting with Trump and the president's willingness to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles.

"But shortly after he landed at Andrews Air Force Base, the Ukrainian president and his team were surprised to see Trump's announcement that he'd spoken to Vladimir Putin and agreed to meet him in Hungary — the least Ukraine-friendly country in the European Union," the report says.

According to the portal, Zelensky also plans to meet with heads of major US defense companies Raytheon and Lockheed Martin during his visit.

On Friday, Trump plans to receive Vladimir Zelensky in the White house. Earlier, the US leader said that Zelensky would ask him to authorize Tomahawk deliveries to his country.

After a phone conversation with Putin on Thursday, Trump said the two leaders had agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital soon. Later, the US leader explained that the meeting may take place in the next two weeks.