{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US congresswoman says would like to meet with Russian president’s envoy Dmitriev

Anna Paulina Luna commented on his X post that Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe has just declassified documents that reveal that in 2016, then-Vice President Biden "intervened to suppress an internal report exposing alleged corruption by his family in Ukraine"

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, said she would like to meet with Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries.

She commented on Dmitriev’s X post that Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe has just declassified documents that reveal that in 2016, then-Vice President Biden "intervened to suppress an internal report exposing alleged corruption by his family in Ukraine — and reportedly pressured to remove a Ukrainian official who had uncovered wrongdoing."

"This did happen. We were conducting the investigations in the House Oversight Committee and coming across some of the stonewalling, etc. I look forward to meeting Kirill Dmitriev," Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X.

"We need peace and trade," she added.

The lawmaker’s office has so far left TASS request about the possible meeting’s time, venue and agenda unanswered.

Earlier, the congresswoman said earlier that Russia and the United States have no reason not to support full-scale trade relations, urging to boost economic ties between the two countries.

Tags
United States
Middle East conflict
Trump says may visit Gaza Strip during scheduled trip to Middle East
The US leader previously stated that he would visit the Middle East on October 11 or 12
Read more
MICEX, RTS indexes close mixed as trading day ended
It is noted that ruble weakening, surging oil prices and expectations of Moscow’s response to introduction of the oil price cap will be limiting factors for the buying activity
Read more
Russian Government Bond Index drops below 114 points first time since June 26
The RGBI index lost 0.7%, to 113.99 points
Read more
Gold prices set new records at Comex
Gold prices surged by 1.79% to as high as $3,982.7 per Troy ounce, having reached a new historical maximum
Read more
If Moldova sees Russia as enemy, it will be treated accordingly — legislator
Andrey Kartapolov noted that as long as Moldova is ruled by President Maia Sandu, a "Western puppet," Russia can expect no different attitude
Read more
State Duma denounces plutonium disposition agreement between Russia and United States
Apart from the intergovernmental agreement reached between Moscow and Washington in 2000 and ratified in 2011, the bill submitted by the Cabinet proposes that all protocols associated with it be denounced, too
Read more
BRICS efforts gradually weakening dollar’s dominance — expert
Kashif Hasan Khan noted that BRICS countries were already experimenting with a range of mechanisms to reduce US dollar reliance
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 81.55 rubles for October 9
The official exchange rate of the euro has been reduced by 74 kopecks to 94.9351 rubles
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Gaza plan gets support as India eyes more S-400s despite US pressure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 30th
Read more
Russia’s agricultural exports to West Africa can exceed $450 mln by 2030
Ilya Ilyushin reiterated that wheat is Russia's primary export to West Africa
Read more
EU pressures Belgium to allow use of Russian assets to help Ukraine — newspaper
A diplomatic source pointed out that "patience with the Belgian officials was running thin," adding that they could agree to the use of Russian assets
Read more
Russian stock indices decline after rising at the start of trading
Meanwhile, the yuan rate accelerated its decline to 11.3405 rubles
Read more
Japan to halt ship insurance in Russian waters against combat damage - newspaper
The decision could have a negative impact on LNG deliveries along the Sakhalin-2 project to Japan
Read more
Netanyahu's tweaks to Trump's Gaza plan threaten to blow deal up — FT
An anonymous diplomat said that Arab countries mediating the talks believe that Hamas will never accept the terms of the deal after Netanyahu changed them
Read more
Medvedev dismisses head of Russian Federal Tourism agency
Oleg Safonov headed the agency since 2015
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses near Redkodub in Donetsk region — military expert
The Ukrainian military did not expect such a swift advance by Russian forces and did not properly prepare the second and third defensive lines, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the ratified agreement expands the military cooperation
Read more
OPCW has no right to identify users of chemical weapons — Russia’s representative
Vladimir Tarabrin called for all cases of the alleged use of chemical weapons to be considered in strict accordance with the provisions of the CWC
Read more
Trump says he could visit Middle East soon for peace talks
The US leader told reporters that the talks are going well and there is "a good chance" of concluding a deal
Read more
Sber implements around 600 initiatives in generative AI
Sergey Ryabov noted that Sber is introducing Copilot-based solutions in its branches, which improve customer service and optimize internal processes
Read more
Russian envoy says Trump administration averted World War III
US President Donald Trump’s administration also made significant progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Musk’s xAI startup raises up to $20 bln through Nvidia investments
Bloomberg reported that Nvidia is investing as much as $2 bln in the equity portion of the deal
Read more
Handover of Tomahawks to Kiev to irreparably damage US-Russia ties — diplomat
Moscow is hopeful that Washington will hear its message on the potential supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Ukraine suffers serious manpower losses during liberation of Novovasilyevskoye — expert
Sergey Yurchenko said that the regional authorities are ready to provide any assistance to the residents of the liberated settlements
Read more
US never constructed plutonium processing facility — Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Nikonov, unlike the US, Russia fulfilled its obligations by building a plutonium-processing facility on its own territory
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Gazprom, Oil and Gas Development Company sign memorandum of understanding
CEO of Gazprom Alexei Miller and Pakistan’s Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik had a working meeting at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum
Read more
Putin, Aliyev to meet in Dushanbe after year-long hiatus
On October 7, Ilham Aliyev personally congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday over the phone, ending a six-month long silence between the two
Read more
Russia has its own potential to solve special military op tasks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also includes space capabilities
Read more
Russian forces strike Motor Sich aircraft engine factory in Zaporozhye
According to Vladimir Rogov, after the Russian troops struck the factory’s industrial site, Ukrainian security forces have been carrying out raids in the city
Read more
Iran interested in resuming talks on its nuclear program — Lavrov
Iran has been consistently speaking in favor of negotiations, showing flexible and creative approaches, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
Tu-160 is the biggest plane with a variable-sweep wing and one of the most powerful combat aircraft in the world
Read more
Russia urges US to carefully reconsider before sending Tomahawks to Kiev — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia's enemies would not achieve their aims through pressure or intimidation
Read more
Russian, Palestinian diplomats discuss preparations for Russian-Arab summit
Special attention was paid to the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, with emphasis placed on the situation in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Draft budget maintains balanced support of agribusiness — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin said that such measures are provided for in the draft federal budget for the next three years
Read more
Russian ruling party chairman Medvedev arrives in Pyongyang
Dmitry Medvedev leads the United Russia delegation, which travelled to Pyongyang to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea
Read more
Three killed in shelling attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region — preliminary reports
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that emergency workers were removing the rubble to make sure there was no one trapped underneath
Read more
Medvedev notes ‘enemies are tense’ as he visits North Korea
A United Russia delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council came to Pyongyang at the invitation of WPK’s Central Committee
Read more
Venezuelan leader signs decree on entry into force of agreement with Russia — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov explained that with Maduro’s signing of the decree, "the Venezuelan side has completed the internal procedures necessary for the Russia-Venezuela treaty to take effect"
Read more
Russian Cabinet allocates $11.6 mln for wheat supplies to Cuba
The Ministry of Emergencies is tasked to purchase, supply and transfer humanitarian aid to Cuba and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide assistance on this matter
Read more
Putin: Georgian national killed in Berlin was one of organizers of Moscow subway blasts
Putin reminded that the Georgian national participated in combat on the side of separatists in the Caucasus
Read more
US congresswoman says would like to meet with Russian president’s envoy Dmitriev
Anna Paulina Luna commented on his X post that Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe has just declassified documents that reveal that in 2016, then-Vice President Biden "intervened to suppress an internal report exposing alleged corruption by his family in Ukraine"
Read more
West wants to keep air of distrust around Iran — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister mentioned the upcoming Russian-Arab summit, due on October 15
Read more
Denunciation of agreement on disposal of plutonium establishes parity with US — expert
Under the agreement, Russia and the United States were supposed to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium each by making nuclear fuel for power plants from it
Read more
Press review: Ukraine plans Tomahawk strikes on Russia and Canada may join Baltic clash
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 8th
Read more
Iran increased oil production by more than 120,000 barrels daily — minister
Mohsen Paknejad said that crude oil exports reached record high figures exactly in recent months, despite numerous constraints
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
European Commission insists on deploying attack drones along Russian border
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius called for paying special attention to "Ukrainian experience"
Read more
West’s goal in Ukraine to seize Russia, CIS’ natural resources — delegation head
"Kiev and its Western sponsors lack any political will for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Yulia Zhdanova stated
Read more
Russia opposes Taiwan independence 'in any form' — communique
According to the statement, Russia firmly supports China's actions to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to unify the country
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novogrigorovka in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Any deployment of troops from third countries could trigger new conflicts — Lavrov
"Moscow reiterates the categorical inadmissibility of the deployment of military bases of third countries in Afghanistan or similarly in any neighboring country under any pretext," Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded 'for development of metal-organic frameworks' — committee
According to experts, the chemists developed a new form of molecular architecture, creating molecular constructions with vast spaces that can transmit gases and other chemical substances
Read more
Press review: Hamas loses Palestinian support and EU lawmakers debate no-confidence votes
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 7th
Read more
Szijjarto condemns attempts to defend Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream
According to Donald Tusk, "blowing up a gas pipeline is acceptable"
Read more
Zelensky is freeing up living space for Europe by exterminating population — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova called the continued forced mobilization in Ukraine "a true genocide and annihilation of the Ukrainian people"
Read more
Russian army currently stronger than all others, including US — Maritime Board chief
However, Nikolay Patrushev cautioned that even such formidable forces would struggle to deter Western aggression without domestic support
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Microsoft files two trademark applications in Russia
Applications to register the trademarks "Microsoft 365" and "Halo" were filed from the United States on October 3, 2025
Read more
Russia to retaliate if EU limits movement of diplomats — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "Russia has never initiated anything hostile"
Read more
Russian company takes lead in sunflower oil supplies to Indian market
Total sunflower oil exports from Russia stood at 3.96 mln metric tons in the last season, with 1.55 mln metric tons shipped to India, Efko's Executive Director Sergey Ivanov said
Read more
Bank of Russia sees trend of declining card payments
The use of alternative payment tools continues growing at the same time
Read more
Crimean bridge unaffected by Kiev’s attack, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, the bridge is operational
Read more
Russian engineers create Soratnik smart helmet for troops
The AI module collects data from a soldier’s helmet camera, from other troops with similar gear, and from a drone over the battlefield
Read more
Expired Visa, MasterCard cards to continue functioning in Russia
There will be no dramatic steps to disconnect them, department head at the Bank of Russia Alla Bakina said
Read more
Number of detained protestors in Georgia rises to 30 — interior ministry
Georgian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze stressed that all the detainees actively participated in the attack on the president’s official residence
Read more
Global economy handling shocks better than expected, but worse than needed — IMF
According to Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, amid the policy revolution in the United States affecting trade, migration, and international institutions, along with shifts in geopolitics, technology, and demographics, "Uncertainty is the new normal, and it is here to stay"
Read more
Ukrainian troops attack Belgorod Region with over 110 drones in 24 hours
In the village of Moshchenoye six people, including a child, were injured in a projectile and drone attack on a truck
Read more
Russia’s September oil production close to its OPEC+ quota — Novak
At the August meeting, eight OPEC+ countries agreed to increase oil production by 547,000 bpd compared to the August level
Read more
Precious metals prices rising on Comex — market data
Gold futures with delivery in December 2025 gained 1.35% to $4,062.2 per Troy ounce
Read more
Zapad 2025 drills debunk fakes about Moscow, Minsk's aggressive plans — Belarusian SC
Alexander Volfovich recalled that Russian and Belarusian troop groups had returned to their permanent bases
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Ukrainian civilians support Russian soldiers in frontline areas
The newspaper reports locals hosting Russian soldiers in their homes
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kiev's terrorism, Australia’s Russophobia: what Russian Foreign Ministry said
The countries of the collective West, covering up the terrorist acts of the Kiev regime and the regular attacks of the Ukrainian army on the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, are becoming "direct accomplices" of the Ukrainian crimes, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin to embark on state visit to Tajikistan
On October 9, the president will take part in the second Russia-Central Asia summit, which will focus on further cooperation between Russia and the countries of the region
Read more
Russian, Tajik foreign ministers discuss interaction within CIS and CSTO
It is reported that topical issues of the bilateral agenda were also discussed
Read more
Russian company develops protective system to detect multiple drones at once
According to the Mobil Group company's spokesman, the system does not only detect drones violating boundaries but also involves interceptor drones to destroy them
Read more
Kiev to use Tomahawks to attack civilian targets — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik mentioned a four-year-old girl who was victimized in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Belgorod Region
Read more
Casualties from Ukrainian missile attack on Belgorod Region’s village up to 11
The injured are receiving medical care
Read more
Putin approves new structure of Executive Office
Russian President established five new directorates
Read more
Sarah Brightman to start training for space station journey in January
Sarah Brightman will pay a total of $52 million for her next year’s flight on board of the Russian-made Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS
Read more
US congressmen approve $1.7 trillion draft budget with Ukraine aid
The total amount of spending in this bill will be larger than it was in 2022, when it was set at $1.52 trillion
Read more
Russia withdraws from arms control agreements due to US policies — senior diplomat
"The cemetery of arms control agreements is steadily expanding," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Drone debris prompted the evacuation of 50 people in the city of Lipetsk
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 81.93 rubles for October 8
The official euro rate was lowered by 1.16 rubles to 95.6722 rubles
Read more
ZNPP says Kiev deliberately attempts to destroy its security systems
According to ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina, it is difficult to say what the terrorists are doing other than creating constant security threats
Read more
Legalizing use of Russian assets would undermine trust in global economy — experts
The ECB head expressed concern that a legally contentious move by European authorities could erode confidence in the euro and discourage investors from holding assets in the currency, potentially posing risks to financial stability
Read more
Situation in Central Asia remains complex, Russian defense minister says
Andrey Belousov stressed that Russia and Tajikistan must strengthen cooperation in every respect
Read more
Moscow, Washington remain in contact on prisoner exchanges — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said there has been no progress in terms of any specific plans
Read more
Syrian government interested in Russia’s presence — Lavrov
"As Russian President Vladimir Putin said on many occasions, Russia will not stay if the Syrian government does not want it," Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Kiev sends reserves to Krasnoarmeisk for counterattacks — Donetsk People’s Republic’s head
"The enemy has deployed, among other things, reserve strategic units," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Belarus hopes exports to Russia will reach $22-23 bln by end of year — prime minister
This number much bigger than in all previous years, Roman Golovchenko says
Read more
Russian billionaire Tsimbayev accused of attempted contract killing
The target of the planned hit was a former adviser to Moscow’s Control and Audit Chamber, Alexander Revzin
Read more
Political opponents commit demonstrative punishment of Gutsul — lawyer
The judges denied Evghenia Gutsul the right to attend meetings where her sentence of seven years in prison is being challenged
Read more
Tatarstan seeks cooperation with India in mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals
By the end of 2024, India ranked first among countries importing agricultural products from Tatarstan, Prime Minister Alexey Pesoshin said
Read more
Ukrainian forces unable to deploy soldiers due to exhaustion — Russian security officials
"Near Kupiansk, a group of enemy soldiers has been without food and water for a long time, the men are constantly and unsuccessfully requesting supplies to be delivered to them," Russian security structures said
Read more
Gazprom, Kazakhstan ink memorandum on new gas pipeline
The parties also signed a term sheet on long-term development of Kazakh gas in Russia
Read more
Russian upper house ratifies agreement on military cooperation with Cuba
The move to ratify the agreement "will provide legal grounds to define the goals, areas and forms of bilateral military cooperation"
Read more
Trade war over customs tariffs has so far been avoided — IMF
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva cautioned that "the full effect is still to unfold"
Read more
Envoy highlights Russia’s tenacity to thwart false flags with chemical weapons in Ukraine
According to Alexander Shulgin, Russia can see the US, its allies and Ukraine closely coordinating on the OPCW platform
Read more