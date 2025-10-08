US congresswoman says would like to meet with Russian president’s envoy Dmitriev

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, said she would like to meet with Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries.

She commented on Dmitriev’s X post that Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe has just declassified documents that reveal that in 2016, then-Vice President Biden "intervened to suppress an internal report exposing alleged corruption by his family in Ukraine — and reportedly pressured to remove a Ukrainian official who had uncovered wrongdoing."

"This did happen. We were conducting the investigations in the House Oversight Committee and coming across some of the stonewalling, etc. I look forward to meeting Kirill Dmitriev," Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X.

"We need peace and trade," she added.

The lawmaker’s office has so far left TASS request about the possible meeting’s time, venue and agenda unanswered.

Earlier, the congresswoman said earlier that Russia and the United States have no reason not to support full-scale trade relations, urging to boost economic ties between the two countries.