Chilean communist leader’s daughter wishes Russia peace, for war to end

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Vivian Corvalan, the daughter of Chilean communist leader Luis Corvalan, preached a message of peace in an interview with TASS, and what’s more, she did it in Russian.

"I hope young people can be brought up the right way, because I see that they spend too much time on their phones <…> and I wish us peace. The most important thing for Russians today is peace, so that there is no war," she told TASS in Russian.

According to her, a "balance of ecology" is what matters most for the world. "So that there is no starvation, so that everyone has enough food and enough money to live a decent life," she added.

Luis Corvalan (1916-2010) was a Chilean politician and secretary general of the Chilean Communist Party in 1958-1989. Following the state coup staged by the Junta led by General Augusto Pinochet in 1973, he was arrested and spent several years in custody. In 1976, with the US mediation, he was exchanged for Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky and was granted political asylum in the Soviet Union. In 1988, he officially returned to Chile.