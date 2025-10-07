Belgrade to talk to Moscow on sanctions against NIS — Vucic

BELGRADE, October 7. /TASS/. Belgrade "has nothing more to be said" to Washington on further postponements of US sanctions against the Serbian company NIS and talks will be with Russia regarding its future, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters.

"There will be no rest and no sleep, there will be many challenges and difficult decisions but we will try to protect our country. On the other side, I hope the company will not dismiss many employees. In any case, we will talk to Russians about everything because we have nothing more to be said to Americans," the president said.

In early January 2025, the US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and against Serbian NIS. The company repeatedly received postponements on sanctions from the US since then. On October 5, Vucic said the company had no chances for a new postponement.