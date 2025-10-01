NEW YORK, October 1. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities do not have the financial resources to produce projectiles, including the Flamingo cruise missile, The Wall Street Journal journalist Alistair MacDonald said.

"The problem for Kiev has been for some time that they don't have the money to produce it," the reporter said, commenting on the video of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile posted on the newspaper's website. "They actually have other missiles: one's called the Neptune. It's also a cruise missile, and they say they just don't have the money [to] produce [it]," MacDonald emphasized.

The journalist added that the Flamingo missile will not be able to impact the course of the Ukrainian conflict, just as the UK Storm Shadow missiles and US F-16 fighter jets have failed to do.

On August 21, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine allegedly has a Flamingo ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers. However, mass production will not be possible for several more months. Later, a video allegedly from the workshop where these missiles are manufactured appeared in the Ukrainian media. Meanwhile, Ukrainian analysts noted that the new "Ukrainian missile" resembles the UK's Milanion FP-5.