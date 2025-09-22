Prime minister says no armed drones found in Poland

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Not a single drone carrying a warhead has been found on Polish territory after unidentified drones violated the country’s airspace on the night of September 9-10, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"So far, there has been no reason to claim that any of these finds could pose a threat. No cases have been confirmed of an armed drone that could have exploded," Tusk said at a press conference.

In addition, the Polish prime minister stressed that not every drone found in the country in recent days was related to the incident involving the violation of Polish airspace. "We must remember that civilian drones are widespread in Poland. In recent days, there have already been two cases where aircraft were found on the ground, and it turned out that they were not objects that were part of the drone aggression," Tusk explained.

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. In connection with the incident, NATO, at Poland's request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations with alliance members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.