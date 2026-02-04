Xi Jinping invites Putin to make official visit to China in first half of 2026 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. President Xi Jinping of China has invited President Vladimir Putin of Russia to make an official visit to China in the first half of the year, and Putin accepted the invitation, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said following a video call between the two leaders.

"During the call, President Xi invited Vladimir Putin to make an official visit to China in the first half of the year. The invitation was accepted with gratitude," Ushakov noted. According to him, the dates of the visit and other details will be agreed on later.

The Russian presidential aide pointed out that the two leaders had extensive communication in 2025. "This kind of personal communication will continue, in the same intense manner," he added. Ushakov noted that July 16 would mark the 25th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation. "This document, fundamental in terms of international relations, fully relevant and consistent with the spirit of the times, has been automatically extended for another five years," Ushakov observed.

According to the Kremlin aide, during the video call, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the fact that last year, Russia and China had properly celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the War of Resistance Against Japan. He noted that Xi had been the chief guest at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, 2025, while Putin had enjoyed the same status at September 3 celebrations in Beijing. "Both Russia and China are determined to continue defending the historical truth and preserve the memory of the feats our fathers and grandfathers accomplished in those tough years," Ushakov stressed.