Inflation lowering to 4%, stabilization requires tough monetary policy — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Further lowering of inflation to 4% and its stabilization at the target requires to keep the monetary policy stringent and prudence when making decisions on the key rate, Central Bank experts said in their bulletin on trends.

"The response of prices to the rise in taxes and tariffs in January carries risks of high inflation expectations preserved with the population and the business. In its turn, it may elongate the inertial inflation ‘tail’ from the January price hike and slow down further decline of price growth rates. It requires further prudence when making the decision on the monetary policy, to exclude the new round of the resilient acceleration of the rise in prices and arising requirement to increase the key rate," the analysts of the Bank of Russia said.

"Further inflation lowering to 4% and its stabilization at the target level require keeping the monetary policy tough," the experts added.