Depesha robot helps Battlegroup Center rescue wounded within three hours

MARIUPOL, February 4. /TASS/. The crew of the Depesha ground robotic system rescued four wounded soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk area, an operator of the reconnaissance and strike unmanned systems company of the 55th Marine Division of Battlegroup Center, call sign "Karib", told TASS.

"We were evacuating the wounded. Two were in serious condition, and two had moderate injuries. We evacuated the two seriously wounded first, and then the remaining two during a second run," Karib said.

He added that the robotic system enabled the crew to carry out the evacuation quickly. The Marines saved not only the lives but also the health of the wounded. "The ground robotic system helped us evacuate four people in just three hours. We saved the lives and health of the guys," the serviceman said.

Evacuation in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine is complicated by enemy UAV activity. Without the use of robotic systems, it can take a long time in some areas.

Depesha in special military operation

Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec has created the world's first ground-based FPV kamikaze drone, the Depesha. One of the most important characteristics of the robotic vehicle, along with its compactness and maneuverability, is its high payload capacity. The Depesha has a payload capacity of 150 kg. It can quickly and discreetly deliver provisions, ammunition, and fuel to the front lines, as well as evacuate wounded personnel.

The remote-controlled robot Depesha (developed by the KBP Instrument Design Bureau) can, in various configurations, be used to destroy enemy personnel, fortifications, reinforced firing positions, and strongpoints.

It can also be used to breach and demine defensive barriers to clear routes for armored vehicles. In addition, the robotic system can perform terrain-mining tasks. The Depesha robot is mounted on a tracked platform and is controlled by an operator using a joystick and an FPV helmet. The robot can also be used as a ground-based kamikaze drone to engage enemy targets by detonating a charge delivered to the target by the robotic system.