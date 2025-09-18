Trump says no sanctions on China for buying Russian oil while Europe continues purchases

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that Washington cannot be expected to impose sanctions on China for purchasing Russian oil as long as Europe continues to buy it.

"If Europe did something with respect to China, I think China would probably maybe force an end to the [Ukrainian] war," Trump said in an interview with Fox News when asked about the possibility of the US imposing sanctions on China for buying Russian oil. The US leader added that if European countries were to introduce such restrictions, he would "have done something too." "But again, you can't have Europe buying oil from Russia and then have me getting upset with China because they're buying oil from Russia," Trump stated.