Magnitude 7.7 earthquake registered off Russia’s Kamchatka

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A magnitude 7.7 earthquake was registered off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The epicenter was located 125 km northeast from the region’s administrative center, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at the depth of 40 kilometers. The initial tremor was followed by a magnitude 5.7 aftershock.

Shortly after, Governor Vladimir Solodov wrote on Telegram that a tsunami warning had been issued along the Russian peninsula’s eastern coast.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far. The region’s emergencies services were put on high alert.

The US Geological Survey estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 7.8. The country’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a tsunami alert.