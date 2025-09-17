Normalization with Israel not on current agenda — Syrian president

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. Syria needs to signs an agreement on security measures with Israel but is not negotiating the normalization of bilateral relations, President of Syria for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa said.

"The issue of establishing peace and normalizing relations with Israel is not on the agenda at the moment," he said, as cited by the Al Hadath television channel. "But if we succeed in agreeing on security measures, we will probably be able to reach other agreements in the future."

According to al-Sharaa, the United States, which is acting as a mediator between the sides, "exert no pressure on Damascus to push to a deal with Israel." He called on Israel to "respect Syria’s territorial integrity and refrain from violating its airspace."

Syria TV reported earlier that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani and Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer will hold the third round of US-brokered talks to discuss a draft agreement on security measures that would replace the Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria of 1974.