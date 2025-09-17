MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities rejoiced at the killing of US activist Charlie Kirk, who opposed US military aid to the Kiev government, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Artem Dmitruk said in an opinion piece for TASS.

"The [Ukrainian] government’s silence speaks volumes. They do not condemn killings. Sometimes, they rejoice at them, as was the case with Charlie Kirk," he said.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at the university in Orem, Utah. The activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed American military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death.