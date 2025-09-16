Over 3,600 buildings, including highest tower, destroyed by IDF in Gaza

CAIRO, September 16. /TASS/. More than 3,600 buildings, including the tallest structure, have been completely or partially destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza City, the capital of the embattled enclave, Palestine’s WAFA news agency said.

According to the media outlet, by the time of the IDF’s "ground offensive," at least 3,600 buildings, including residential ones, have already been partially or completely demolished in the city, as well as about 13,000 multi-occupancy tents sheltering refugees who came to Gaza City mostly from the Strip’s northern part. Several hours before the announced massive attack on the city, Israel’s air force bombed and then completely leveled the city’s tallest building, the 20-storied al-Ghafri high-rise tower. The building housed hundreds of families as well as the offices of the majority of local media outlets and various commercial organizations.