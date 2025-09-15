Starvation in Gaza claims 425 lives

CAIRO, September 15. /TASS/. As many as 425 Palestinians, including 145 children, have officially died of hunger in the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, three deaths by starvation were registered in Gaza over the past day alone.

The overall death toll from hostilities in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has climbed to 64,905, with more than 164,000 people being wounded.

On August 22, experts from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-supported mechanism for monitoring food security, officially classified the situation in northern Gaza as famine for the first time. That same day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel was not "starving" Gaza, but rather "preventing famine" in the enclave. The prime minister’s office pointed out that Hamas "systematically steals aid to finance its war machine," adding that while there were temporary shortages, Israel overcame them with airdrops, maritime deliveries, and safe transport routes.

The famine in the Gaza Strip is entirely man-made and could have been avoided, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Spokeswoman Olga Cherevko said on August 26.