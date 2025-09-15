Donations in support of Kirk's family exceed $6 million — media

NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. More than $6 million in donations have been raised to support the family of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was killed in Utah, and to fund events in his memory, Newsweek reported.

According to the outlet, the majority of the contributions - about $4.65 million - came from a fundraiser organized by US reporter Tucker Carlson, while radio host Glenn Beck raised $500,000. A separate fundraiser launched by Kirk's Turning Action company brought in over $1.25 million.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at a university in Orem, Utah. The conservative activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed US military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death.