German foreign minister calls for stronger NATO eastern flank after drone incidents

BERLIN, September 15. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has urged NATO allies to reinforce the alliance’s eastern flank and step up pressure on Russia, he told the ZDF TV channel.

"Russia must know that we will always respond," Wadephul said, commenting on recent drone incursions into Poland and Romania. He stressed the need to improve NATO’s border assets, particularly air defense. "This primarily involves systems that can react faster. We already have such defenses in Greece and Spain - we should consider deploying them directly to the eastern flank," he noted.

His remarks follow NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s September 12 announcement of Operation Eastern Sentinel, a new mission designed to strengthen the alliance’s positions along its eastern borders. The operation, to be launched soon, will involve forces from Denmark, France, the UK, Germany, and other members.

The decision comes after Poland reported multiple drone violations of its airspace on September 10. According to the Polish army’s operational command, several drones were destroyed after entering Polish territory. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country’s airspace was breached 19 times in the early hours of that day. In response, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty at Poland’s request, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that its forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian military and industrial sites in western Ukraine, but denied targeting Poland. It also noted that the drones allegedly crossing into Poland had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. Moscow said it was open to consultations with Warsaw on the issue. Later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia had no further comment.