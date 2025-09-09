French PM tenders resignation to Macron — government

PARIS, September 9. /TASS/. The French government has confirmed on its website that Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.

"On September 9, 2025, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou submitted the resignation of his government to President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, who accepted it. The prime minister, together with the members of the government will carry on with their duties until a new government is appointed," reads the message.

Bayrou has recently left the Elysee Palace and returned to his residence at the Hotel Matignon. According to BFMTV channel, the prime minister plans to hold a farewell luncheon on Thursday at noon, after which a changing of the guard can officially take place, when powers will be transferred to a new prime minister, whose name the Elysee Palace promised to announce "in the coming days."

On September 8, the majority of deputies of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of France voted against confidence in the government after Bayrou’s keynote speech, where he pointed to an economic crisis stemming from a mounting national debt. He also defended a plan he presented in July that was supposed to cut almost 44 billion euros of government spending in 2026.