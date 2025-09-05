US to host G20 summit in Miami in 2026 — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) summit in 2026 will be held in Miami, Florida. This was announced by US President Donald Trump.

"Next year, the United States, we’ll have the honor of hosting the G20 summit here in America for the first time in nearly 20 years. <...> It will be held in one of our country’s greatest cities beautiful Miami, Florida," he said, making announcements to reporters at the White House.

The G20 was founded at a conference in Berlin, which took place on December 15-16, 1999, at the initiative of the finance ministers of seven leading industrialized countries - the UK, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, Germany and Japan. The main goal of its creation was to involve large developing countries in the process of developing measures in response to global challenges. The G20 is made up of 19 countries (including the founding members, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, China, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa and the Republic of Korea), as well as the European Union and the African Union.