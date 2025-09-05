North Korea to support Russia's struggle to defend its sovereignty — Kim Jong Un

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. North Korea will fully support Russia's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, top defense official Andrey Belousov took part in a formal reception on the occasion of the upcoming 77th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on September 9. The event took place at the country’s embassy in Moscow.

The ministry specified that Kim Jong Un's words were conveyed by the North Korean ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong Chol. "We will fully support the Russian government and army in their struggle to defend state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security interests. We also consider it our duty to our brothers. We will remain faithful to the treaty between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation," the address said.