Ukraine will have to accept future security architecture, UN envoy to NATO says

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. Kiev will have to accept any security model that will be developed in the peace settlement process, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"Ukraine is going to have to agree with whatever the security architecture is," he pointed out in an interview with Bloomberg following the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia. According to Whitaker, Russia will also "have to be comfortable."

Meanwhile, a European diplomat said the momentum seen early last month on diplomatic efforts has tapered, with negotiations stalling, the media outlet notes.

On September 4, Paris is hosting a meeting of the so-called coalition of the winning, which is particularly expected to address security guarantees for Ukraine. There is no information on the exact number of participants, but French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that 30 countries had already joined the coalition.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in an interview with NBC News that the issue of security guarantees should be resolved "through a consensus that would take Russia’s fundamental interests into account." He also stressed that ensuring security guarantees through "foreign military intervention on some part of Ukraine’s soil" would be unacceptable for Moscow.