Macron says Europe finishes preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine

PARIS, September 3. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the preparation of security guarantees for Kiev has been completed.

"We, the Europeans, are ready to give security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians on the day when peace is signed," Macron said before a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Paris as broadcast on the page of the Elysee Palace on X. "Preparatory work is over."

Macron said that 35 countries are participating in the Coalition of the Willing to provide assistance to Kiev, created on the initiative of Paris and London. An online conference of this coalition will be held on Thursday. Upon its completion, the European leaders intend to hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 30 that the actions of the Coalition of the Willing are aimed at undermining the emerging progress on the Ukrainian settlement following the results of Russian-American contacts.