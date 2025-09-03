WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demanded the release of all hostages from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

"Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!" the American leader wrote on Truth Social. He did not explain exactly what changes would follow, but was apparently talking about the prospects of a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The situation in the Middle East has deteriorated sharply after armed Hamas supporters has penetrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory in 2023, killing of residents of the border settlements and kidnapping over 250 hostages. Israel retaliated with a military operation in the enclave aiming to destroy the military and political structures of Hamas and free all the abductees.

According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, over 63,000 Palestinians were killed in the sector and over 161,000 were wounded. A further 367 locals, including 131 children died of starvation.