Kiev faces most difficult situation with electricity in all of Ukraine — minister

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The most difficult situation with the electricity supply is observed in the Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov Regions, but the worst situation is in Kiev and the Kiev Region, Energy Minister Denis Shmygal said at a government hour in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian paliament).

"The most difficult situation is now in Kiev and the Kiev Region. It is also difficult in the Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov Regions, as well as in all other communities," he said.

Shmygal also said that a number of regions failed to prepare for a potential winter blackout, but he did not specify which ones. He added that personnel decisions would be made regarding those who failed to make the necessary preparations. Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky accused Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko of causing the blackout in the capital.