European leaders, Zelensky to call Trump on September 4 — AFP

PARIS, September 3. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders, as well as Vladimir Zelensky, will hold a telephone conversation with American President Donald Trump on Thursday, September 4, AFP news agency reported quoting the Elysee Palace as saying.

According to the agency, the conversation is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. Moscow time) after a meeting of the Coalition of Willing, which will discuss aid to Ukraine, to consider security guarantees for Kiev.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 30 that the actions of the Coalition of the Willing are aimed at undermining the emerging progress on the Ukrainian settlement after of Russian-American contacts.