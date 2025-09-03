China shows its strategic nuclear triad during military parade in Beijing

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China showed for the first time missiles that form the country’s strategic nuclear triad during a military parade in Beijing, a TASS correspondent reported.

The parade included Jinglei-1 air-based long-range missile, Julang-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, Dongfeng-61 land-based intercontinental missile, and new type Dongfeng-31 land-based intercontinental missile.

The People’s Liberation Army of China held a large-scale military parade on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of states and governments from 24 countries.