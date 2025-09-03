Eastern Economic Forum to focus on Russia-Asia Pacific cooperation

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and countries of the Asia-Pacific amid geopolitical transformations will be discussed at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum to take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 3-6.

The Forum events will be held in the format of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, business breakfasts, and business dialogues that focus on Russia’s relations with different countries.

The main theme of the event is "The Far East: cooperation for peace and prosperity."

The business program of the forum includes over 100 thematic sessions, divided in seven categories.

The key tracks of the EEF are: 'Implementation roadmap for the Far East development'; 'Expansion of trade and investment cooperation in pursuit of strategic objectives'; 'Mechanisms of interregional cooperation' and 'Diversification of economic ties.'

The business program of the forum is split into the following blocks: 'Openness and Mutual Benefit as the Foundation of Stability'; 'The Partnership between Business and Government: A Major Rebuild'; 'The Far East: A Region for Living and Development'; 'Recipes for Growth: Investment, Innovation and Integration'; 'Technology: From Theory to Economic Impact'; 'Cities Built for Life'; 'APEC International Conference on Higher Education' and 'Arteries of Growth: How Logistics are Driving Economic Change.'

On the sidelines of the forum

Apart from the business program, the EEF will include a series of thematic events and small forums.

On September 3, the Falcon Day International Forum will be held. The event serves as a pivotal expert platform for comprehensive dialogue and sharing experience between representatives of relevant agencies (both in Russia and abroad), international experts, and scientists specializing in the protection of birds of prey and rare birds that require special conservation measures.