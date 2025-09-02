US managed to overtake Russia, China in space race — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the United States was behind Russia and China in the space race at some point, but have already managed to overtake them.

"You know, we were losing the race in space very badly to China and to Russia, and now we're far and away number one in space," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"And [we] reestablish Space Com with a mission to protect American space assets and detect any threat to our homeland," Trump added.

Earlier, Trump announced that the headquarters of the US Space Command will be moved from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.