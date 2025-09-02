Trump says was active over weekend, didn’t hear social media rumors about his death

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he was "very active" over the weekend and did not hear rumors about his death circulating on social network, slamming them as "fake news."

"Actually, over the weekend, I didn't hear that one, that's pretty serious," he said. "Last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well, like this is going very well. And then I didn't do anything for two days, and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him [the president]."

He recalled that his predecessor, Joe Biden, "wouldn't do them (news conferences - TASS) for months." "You wouldn't see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape," Trump noted.

"I was very active over the weekend," he emphasized, adding that rumors about his death are "fake news."